IBPS admit cards for RRBs Officers Scale-I prelims out; here's how to download and key details for candidates

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit cards for the Online Preliminary Examination for Group “A” – Officers Scale-I under the Common Recruitment Process for Regional Rural Banks (CRP-RRBs-XIV). Candidates who have applied for the post can now download their call letter from the official IBPS portal. The admit card download will close on November 23. The admit card is compulsory for entry into the exam centre and must be accompanied by a valid photo ID and recent photographs. IBPS admit cards for RRBs Officers Scale-I prelims: Candidates who have applied for the post can now download their call letter from the official IBPS portal. The admit card download will close on November 23.

Direct link to download IBPS admit cards for RRBs Officers Scale-I prelims To download the call letter, candidates must visit the official IBPS link for the Officer Scale-I preliminary exam, enter their registration number and password/date of birth, and complete the captcha verification. Once logged in, they can access and print the admit card. IBPS advises candidates to check all details carefully, especially their name, exam date, reporting time and venue. A passport-size photograph identical to the one uploaded during the application must be pasted on the call letter, and one additional photograph should also be carried to the examination centre.

IBPS has also uploaded the detailed information handout for the prelims, outlining the exam pattern, marking scheme and instructions. The preliminary exam consists of two objective sections—Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude—with 40 questions each. The total duration of the test is 45 minutes. Candidates must secure the minimum cut-off marks in each section separately to qualify for the Main exam. Since this is a competitive examination, merely passing is not sufficient; scoring high marks will improve the chances of being shortlisted.

The prelims will be conducted in English and in the regional language applicable to the state under which the candidate has registered. In case of any discrepancy between the English and translated versions of questions, the English version will be considered final. The handout clarifies that one-fourth of the marks assigned to a question will be deducted for every wrong answer. Eligible PwD candidates will receive additional compensatory time as per norms.

On the day of the exam, candidates must bring their call letter with the photograph affixed, a valid original photo ID such as Aadhaar, PAN or voter ID, its photocopy, and an extra photograph. The call letter and ID copy will be authenticated and returned, and candidates must preserve them for the Main examination. No calculators, books, mobile phones or electronic devices are allowed, and late entry will not be permitted. Candidates are advised to visit the venue a day in advance to familiarise themselves with the location.

According to the IBPS schedule, the preliminary exam for RRBs Officers Scale-I will be held in November–December 2025. The Main exam will take place between December 2025 and February 2026, followed by interviews in January–February 2026. Provisional allotment is expected by March 2026.