IBPS Clerk Main Exam 2023: Exam centre change link for Manipur candidates available at ibps.in

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has activated the exam centre change link for IBPS Clerk Main Exam 2023 for Manipur candidates. The centre change link for Clerk main examination is available on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS Clerk Main Exam 2023: Exam centre change link for Manipur candidates out

As per the official notice, after carefully reviewing the situation in the State of Manipur, it has been decided to offer an option of ‘Centre Change’ to the candidates who have opted Imphal (Manipur) as Centre for Online Main Examination for recruitment for the posts of Clerks under CRP Clerks XIII. The exam centre change link will be activated till October 2, 2023.

On receipt of centre change option from the willing candidates, they will be allocated to the Venues of their chosen Centres. To make changes in the exam centre, candidates can follow the steps given below.

IBPS Clerk Main Exam 2023: How to change exam centre

Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on IBPS Clerk Main Exam 2023 centre change link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to login to the account.

Make changes in the exam centre and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The IBPS Clerk Main examination across the country will be conducted on October 7, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IBPS.

