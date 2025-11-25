IBPS Clerk Prelims Scores 2025 released: Check here, main exam on November 29

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scores of the Online Preliminary Examination for the recruitment of Customer Service Associates or clerks in participating banks. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their marks on ibps.in. The score window will remain active from November 25 to December 2, 2025. IBPS Clerk Prelims Scores 2025 released: Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their marks on ibps.in. (ibps.in)

This comes days after IBPS declared the CRP-CSA-XV Prelims Result on November 20, following which candidates were able to download their result status.

Direct link to check IBPS clerk Prelims scores Candidates can check their marks here:

To view their scores, candidates must log in using their Registration Number/Roll Number, Password/Date of Birth, and the captcha code.

How to check IBPS CSA Prelims Scores 2025 Visit the official score link above.

Enter your Registration Number/Roll Number.

Enter your Password/Date of Birth.

Fill in the captcha and click Login.

Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save a copy for future reference.

The IBPS Clerk (CRP-CSA-XV) Preliminary Examination was held in October. The recruitment drive aims to fill 13,533 Customer Service Associate (Clerk) posts in participating banks.

How IBPS calculates the Prelims scores IBPS has detailed the complete scoring methodology in its notice:

The number of correct answers in each test is used to arrive at the Corrected Score after applying the penalty for wrong answers.

These corrected scores are equated to adjust for differences in difficulty levels across various shifts.

Final scores are rounded off to two decimal places.

Cut-offs are applied at two levels:

Sectional scores (English Language, Numerical Ability, Reasoning Ability)

Total score (wherever applicable)

Total Prelims Score = English Language + Numerical Ability + Reasoning Ability

Candidates who qualify based on the final score and cut-offs are shortlisted for the Main Examination.

Important instructions for candidates appearing for the Main Exam The Online Main Examination is expected to be held on November 29, 2025. IBPS has issued key guidelines:

Bring the duly authenticated Prelims Call Letter, Main Exam Call Letter, and all required documents.

Ration Card and Learner’s Driving Licence will not be accepted as valid ID proof.

Biometric verification (thumb impression and photograph) will be conducted at the exam centre. Any mismatch or refusal may lead to cancellation of candidature.

Candidates must ensure fingers are clean, dry and free of ink or mehndi for successful biometric capture.