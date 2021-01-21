IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / IBPS Office Assistant prelims Results 2020-21 declared at ibps.in
IBPS Office Assistant Prelims Results 2020-21 declared. (IBPS)
IBPS Office Assistant Prelims Results 2020-21 declared. (IBPS)
competitive exams

IBPS Office Assistant prelims Results 2020-21 declared at ibps.in

  • Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Thursday declared the results of office assistants (Multipurpose) preliminary examination 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:39 PM IST

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Thursday declared the results of office assistants (Multipurpose) preliminary examination 2020. Candidates who had appeared in the exam can check their results by visiting the official website. The results will be available for viewing till January 27.

Here is the direct link to check IBPS Office Assistant Prelims results 2020

How to check IBPS Office Assistant Prelims Results 2020:

1) Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

2) Click on the link to check online preliminary exam result for CRP RRBs-IX office assistants (Multipurpose)

3) You will be directed to the login page

4) Key in your registration no, password and enter the captcha code and login

5) Your result will be displayed on the screen

7) Take a print-out of the result and save it on your computer

Candidates who have cleared the IBPS Office Assistan prelims are eligible to appear in the main examination.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ibps result ibps office assistant result ibps office assistant exam
app
Close
e-paper
IBPS Office Assistant Prelims Results 2020-21 declared. (IBPS)
IBPS Office Assistant Prelims Results 2020-21 declared. (IBPS)
competitive exams

IBPS Office Assistant prelims Results 2020-21 declared at ibps.in

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:39 PM IST
  • Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Thursday declared the results of office assistants (Multipurpose) preliminary examination 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CMAT 2021 registration deadline extended(PTI)
CMAT 2021 registration deadline extended(PTI)
competitive exams

CMAT 2021: NTA extends last date of registration till Jan 30

Edited by Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:41 PM IST
  • National Testing Agency has extended the last date to apply for Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2021). Earlier, the deadline was January 22 which has been extended till January 30.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IBPS RRB 2020 Office Assistant Preliminary Exam results to be declared on Thursday evening.(ibps.in)
IBPS RRB 2020 Office Assistant Preliminary Exam results to be declared on Thursday evening.(ibps.in)
competitive exams

IBPS RRBs Office Assistant prelims results 2020-21 today, here's how to check

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:30 PM IST
  • Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will declare the results of office assistants (Multipurpose) preliminary examination 2020-21 on Thursday, January 21.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RRB NTPC Phase 3 exam city and date intimation link to be activated today(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
RRB NTPC Phase 3 exam city and date intimation link to be activated today(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
competitive exams

RRB NTPC phase 3 exam city, date intimation link to be activated today

Edited by Nandini
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:34 PM IST
  • RRB NTPC Exam: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will on Thursday activate the link to check RRB NTPC third phase exam city and date and to download free travel pass for SC/ST candidates. The link will be activated at 9 pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IBPS on Wednesday released the scores of preliminary exam to recruit probationary officers (PO)/management trainees (CRP PO/MT-X).(ibps.in)
IBPS on Wednesday released the scores of preliminary exam to recruit probationary officers (PO)/management trainees (CRP PO/MT-X).(ibps.in)
competitive exams

IBPS PO scores 2020-21 released, download probationary officer prelims marks now

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:29 PM IST
  • IBPS PO Prelims scores 2020-21: Candidates who had appeared in the online preliminary exam to recruit PO) management trainees can check their results on the official website of IBPS.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SSB constable revised answer key out(Shutterstock)
SSB constable revised answer key out(Shutterstock)
competitive exams

SSB Head Constable revised answer key released

Edited by Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:59 PM IST
  • SSB Head Constable Revised Answer Key: Sahastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Wednesday released the revised answer key for the posts of Head Constable (Ministerial) on its official website ssb.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE Mains 2021. (PTI file)
JEE Mains 2021. (PTI file)
competitive exams

JEE Mains 2021: Education Ministry waives off 75% in Class 12

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:00 PM IST
Candidates need to score the minimum 75 percent marks in their class 12 exams to be eligible for NITs, IIITs, SPAs, and other Central Funded Technical Institutes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE (Main) 2021 will be conducted by NTA in multiple sessions (February/March/April/May 2021) for admissions in the next academic session.(PTI File)
JEE (Main) 2021 will be conducted by NTA in multiple sessions (February/March/April/May 2021) for admissions in the next academic session.(PTI File)
competitive exams

JEE Main 2021: Subject-wise study plan to ace the exam

By Ajay Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:59 PM IST
  • Given below is a subject-wise study plan exclusively prepared for students aiming to qualify JEE (Main) 2021 with a high percentile score.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The test pattern in banking exams is such that the total time allotted to attempt a paper is a lot less compared to the number and difficulty level of the questions.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The test pattern in banking exams is such that the total time allotted to attempt a paper is a lot less compared to the number and difficulty level of the questions.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
competitive exams

IBPS SO Mains: Last minute strategies for acing the exam

By Aashish Arora
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:00 PM IST
  • The IBPS SO exam has four sections — Quantitative Aptitude, General Awareness, Reasoning and Computer Aptitude in addition to English Language.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IBPS RRB PO Main admit card 2020
IBPS RRB PO Main admit card 2020
competitive exams

IBPS PO RRB Mains 2020: Officer Scale 1 main admit card released at ibps.in

By Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 09:42 AM IST
  • Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Monday released the IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Mains admit cards 2020 at ibps.in
READ FULL STORY
Close
SBI has raised $900 million of deposits and extended $400 million of loans through its Yono app.(Hemant Mishra/Mint)
SBI has raised $900 million of deposits and extended $400 million of loans through its Yono app.(Hemant Mishra/Mint)
competitive exams

SBI PO Result 2020 declared at sbi.co.in, here's how to check

By Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 09:26 AM IST
  • SBI PO Result 2020: State Bank of India on Monday declared the results for its probationary officer preliminary exams at sbi.co.in
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’(PTI file)
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’(PTI file)
competitive exams

CBSE to offer two levels of English and Sanskrit from coming session

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:55 PM IST
  • Meanwhile, at an interaction with students on Monday, Pokhriyal said that students will get more choice in answering questions in JEE and CAT exams this year adding that the syllabus for CBSE exams had already been reduced.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ICSI CSEET results 2021.(Yahoo)
ICSI CSEET results 2021.(Yahoo)
competitive exams

ICSI CSEET results 2021 announced, here's how to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 03:29 PM IST
  • Candidates who have appeared in the CSEET examination can check their results online at icsi.edu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ICSI CS Foundation results 2020.(Screengrab )
ICSI CS Foundation results 2020.(Screengrab )
competitive exams

ICSI CS Foundation results 2020 declared at icsi.edu, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:08 AM IST
  • Candidates who have appeared in the ICSI CS Foundation examination 2020 can check their results online at icsi.edu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
competitive exams

Haryana Staff Selection Commission cancels written exams of gram sachiv

PTI, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 01:30 PM IST
Haryana Staff Selection Commission cancels written exams of gram sachiv
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP