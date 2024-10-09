IBPS PO Admit Card 2024 Live: Probationary Officers prelims call letters soon at ibps.in, exam likely on October 19, 20

IBPS PO Admit Card 2024 Live: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will release admit cards for the Probationary Officers preliminary examination soon. When released, candidates can download the IBPS PO prelims call letters from the institute's website, ibps.in. As per the tentative calendar of the institute, the IBPS PO prelims examination will be held on October 19 and 20. The exact date, time and venue for the examination will be mentioned on the admit cards. Along with the IBPS PO admit cards, the institute will also share an information handout with candidates. ...Read More

To download the admit cards or call letters, candidates will need to use roll number or registration number and password/date of birth.

Recently, the IBPS released admit cards for the Clerk Mains examination which is scheduled for October 13.

IBPS PO 2024 is being held for 4,455 Probationary Officer/Management Trainee vacancies. IBPS Clerk is for 6,148 vacancies.

Check live updates on IBPS PO admit card 2024 below.