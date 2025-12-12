IBPS PO Interview 2025: Online personality test to be held online at 4 pm today

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will conduct the IBPS PO Interview 2025 on December 12, 2025. Candidates who want to appear for Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees personality test can check the official website on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

As per the official notice, the online personality test has been scheduled in remote proctored mode will be conducted online. The candidates can take the test from anywhere. The exam will be held on December 12, 2025 at 4 pm.

The test link and user credentials will be shared separately on the candidates’ registered email ID. Appearing in Personality Test is mandatory. Only those candidates who appear in the Personality Test will be allowed to appear for Personal Interview.

IBPS PO Interview 2025: How to appear To appear for personality test, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

2. Click on the IBPS PO personality test link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your personality test will begin.

5. Once done, click on submit and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The total marks allotted for the Interview are 100. The minimum qualifying marks in the interview will not be less than 40% (35% for SC/ST/OBC/PWBD candidates). The relative weightage (ratio) of the Online Main Exam and interview will be 80:20, respectively.

Interview scores of the candidates failing to secure minimum qualifying marks or otherwise barred from the interview or further process shall not be disclosed.

Through this recruitment drive, IBPS aims to fill 5,208 Probationary Officer vacancies. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.