IBPS PO Mains Admit Cards expected soon at www.ibps.in, Know how to download
IBPS Mains exam admit card expected soon at www.ibps.in.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Mains exam admit card expected soon. The IBPS Main exam is tentatively scheduled for November 26. Once released the IBPS PO Mains admit card will be available on www.ibps.in.
The IBPS PO Prelims exam result will be released on November 4.
This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 6932 vacancies for the post of Management Trainee/ Probationary officer.
IBPS PO Mains Admit Cards: How to download
Visit the official website ibps.in
Look for the IBPS PO Mains admit card link
Key in your registration number and password/date of birth
Login and your score will appear on your screen
Check and download for future purposes
