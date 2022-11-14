IBPS PO Mains Admit Cards expected soon at www.ibps.in, Know how to download

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Mains exam admit card expected soon. The IBPS Main exam is tentatively scheduled for November 26. Once released the IBPS PO Mains admit card will be available on www.ibps.in.

The IBPS PO Prelims exam result will be released on November 4.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 6932 vacancies for the post of Management Trainee/ Probationary officer.

IBPS PO Mains Admit Cards: How to download

Visit the official website ibps.in

Look for the IBPS PO Mains admit card link

Key in your registration number and password/date of birth

Login and your score will appear on your screen

Check and download for future purposes