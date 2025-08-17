IBPS PO prelims from today, important points candidates should remember

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection start the Probationary Officers Prelims (IBPS PO Prelims 2025) examination from today. The exam is scheduled for August 17, 23 and 24, 2025. IBPS PO prelims 2025 will start today (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The institute previously released call letters or admit cards for the IBPS PO Prelims at ibps.in. Those who have yet to download it can use the link given below.

IBPS PO Prelims admit card 2025

The IBPS PO Prelims exam will be for 100 marks. The one-hour-long exam will consist of objective-type questions. The paper will have three sections: English language, quantitative aptitude, and reasoning ability.

The first section will have 30 questions for 30 marks. The quantitative aptitude section will have 35 questions, and the reasoning ability section will consist of 35 questions for 40 marks.

Also read: SBI PO Prelims result 2025 news live updates

Candidates must qualify in each test according to the cut-off. Each candidate must secure the minimum score on every section and the minimum score on the total marks to be shortlisted for the main exam.

IBPS PO Prelims 2025: Exam day guidelines

1. Candidates must carry the call letter or the admit card along with a photo identity proof in original bearing the same name as it appears on the call letter/ application form.

2. Candidates reporting late (after the reporting time specified on the admit card) will not be permitted to take the examination.

3. There will be a penalty for wrong answers in objective-type questions. For each wrong answer, one-fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty to arrive at the corrected score.

4. Stationery items such as textual material (printed or written), bits of paper, a geometry/pencil box, a plastic pouch, a calculator, a scale, a writing pad, pen drives, a log table, an electronic pen or scanner, etc., are not allowed inside the exam centre.

5. All ornaments, such as rings, earrings, nose pins, chains/necklaces, pendants, badges, brooches, etc., will be thoroughly checked.