IBPS PO, SO 2024: Last date to apply today at ibps.in

IBPS PO, SO 2024: The online application process for Specialist Officers and Probationary Officers recruitment conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS PO and SO 2024) will be closed today, August 21. Eligible candidates who are yet to apply can submit their forms on the institute's website - ibps.in. Registrations for IBPS PO and SO recruitment 2024 will end today, August 21 (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Through IBPS PO, the institute will fill 4,455 Probationary Officers/Management Trainee vacancies. IBPS SO is for 884 scale 1 officer vacancies.

IBPS PO 2024: Direct link to apply

Direct link to apply for IBPS SO 2024

The application form edit window for IBPS PO and SO will also close today.

The institute will issue call letters for both PO and SO prelims exams in October. The Probationary Officers prelims examination is scheduled for October and the Specialist Officers prelims examination will take place in November.

The IBPS PO prelims result will be announced in October/November and the IBPS SO prelims result will be declared in November or December.

IBPS PO, SO 2024: Vacancy details

For IBPS PO-

Bank of Baroda: Not reported

Bank of India: 885 vacancies

Bank of Maharashtra: Not reported

Central Bank of India: 2,000 vacancies

Canara Bank: 750 vacancies

Indian Bank: Not reported

Indian Overseas Bank: 260 vacancies

Punjab National Bank: 200 vacancies

Punjab and Sind Bank: 360 vacancies

UCO Bank: Not reported

Union Bank of India: Not reported

For IBPS SO-

Agricultural Field Officer: 346 vacancies

HR/Personnel Officer: 25 vacancies

IT Officer: 170 vacancies

Law Officer: 125 vacancies

Marketing Officer: 205 vacancies

Rajbhasha Adhikari: 13 vacancies

To apply for these posts, candidates should be at least 20 years old and not more than 30 years old as on August 1, 2024. Age relaxation is applicable to reserved categories.

A graduation degree in any discipline is required for IBPS PO. In the case of IBPS SO, eligibility criteria are different for different posts. Candidates should check it on the notification before applying.

The application fee is ₹175 for SC, ST and PwD and it is ₹850 for all other candidates.