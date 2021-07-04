IBPS RRB admit card for pre-exam training on July 9

The IBPS RRB pre-exam training admit card will be released on July 9, if the banking personnel selection body, IBPS, conducts the training programme. In view of the COVID-19 situation, the IBPS had said in the job notice that the pre-exam training will only be held if it is safe and possible to conduct it.

The IBPS RRB admit card will be available on the official website, ibps.in.

“Pre-Examination Training may be arranged by the Regional Rural Banks to a limited number of candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Minority Communities/ Ex-Servicemen/ Persons With Benchmark Disabilities for the Post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Minority Communities for the Post of Officer Scale-I at some centers,” the IBPS has said.

The training is likely to be held from July 19 to July 25.

After the pre-exam training, the IBPS will release admit cards for the RRB preliminary exam which is likely to be held in August. The exact dates of the exam have not been announced by the IBPS.

IBPS RRB pre-exam training admit card: Know how to download

• Go to the official website, ibps.in

• Click on the admit card link

• Enter the registration number, date of birth and other details

• Submit the details

• Download the admit card

• Read the instructions given in the admit card