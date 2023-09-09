News / Education / Competitive Exams / IBPS RRB Clerk Main Admit Card 2023 out at ibps.in, download link here

IBPS RRB Clerk Main Admit Card 2023 out at ibps.in, download link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Sep 09, 2023 10:41 AM IST

IBPS RRB Clerk Main Admit Card 2023 has been released. The direct link is given below.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS RRB Clerk Main Admit Card 2023. Candidates who will appear for the CRP RRBs XII) for Recruitment of Group 'B' - Office Assistants (Multipurpose) mains examination can download the admit card through the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

The admit card for mains examination is available on the website from September 8 to September 16, 2023. Candidates can download it by following the steps given below.

Direct link to download IBPS RRB Clerk Main Admit Card 2023

IBPS RRB Clerk Main Admit Card 2023: How to download

  • Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.
  • Click on IBPS RRB Clerk Main Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Once done, your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The online examination will comprise of 200 questions and the maximum marks is 200. The exam duration is for 2 hours. The questions will comprise of questions from – Reasoning, Computer Knowledge, General Awareness, English Language, Hindi Language and Numerical Ability. The medium of the question paper will be in English and language as applicable to the state. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IBPS.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
