Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS RRB Clerk Main Admit Card 2023. Candidates who will appear for the CRP RRBs XII) for Recruitment of Group 'B' - Office Assistants (Multipurpose) mains examination can download the admit card through the official site of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS RRB Clerk Main Admit Card 2023 out at ibps.in, download link here

The admit card for mains examination is available on the website from September 8 to September 16, 2023. Candidates can download it by following the steps given below.

IBPS RRB Clerk Main Admit Card 2023: How to download

Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on IBPS RRB Clerk Main Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The online examination will comprise of 200 questions and the maximum marks is 200. The exam duration is for 2 hours. The questions will comprise of questions from – Reasoning, Computer Knowledge, General Awareness, English Language, Hindi Language and Numerical Ability. The medium of the question paper will be in English and language as applicable to the state. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IBPS.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON