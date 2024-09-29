Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card 2024. Candidates who want to appear for online main examination can download the Office Assistant Multipurpose call letter through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. The call letter will be available on the official website till October 6, 2024. IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card 2024 out at ibps.in, download link here

Those candidates who have passed the prelims examination are eligible to appear for the main examination.

The IBPS RRB Office Assistant main examination will be held on October 6, 2024. The online main examination will consist of objective-type multiple-choice tests. The question paper will consist of 200 questions on reasoning, computer knowledge, general awareness, English, and Hindi. The maximum mark is 200.

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card 2024: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who will appear for the main examination will be required to bring the preliminary exam call letter along with the Main Exam call letter and other requisite documents, as per the information provided in the information handout and call letter.

There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one-fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score.