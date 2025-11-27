The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has activated the IBPS RRB Clerk PET 2025 link. Candidates who wish to participate in the online pre-examination training for Office Assistant posts can find the direct link on the official IBPS website at ibps.in. IBPS RRB Clerk PET 2025 link activated at ibps.in, direct link to appear for Pre-Examination Training here

The PET link is available to candidates on the official website from November 26 to December 1, 2025.

Pre-Examination Training may be arranged in Online Mode for a limited number of candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Other Backwards Classes/ Minority Communities/Ex-Servicemen/ Persons with Benchmark Disabilities for the Post of Office Assistants (Multipurpose). By merely attending the Pre-Examination Training no candidate acquires any right to be selected in any of the Participating Banks mentioned.

Direct link to appear for IBPS RRB Clerk PET 2025 IBPS RRB Clerk PET 2025: How to appear To participate in the Pre-Examination Training, candidates should follow the steps outlined below.

1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

2. Click on IBPS RRB Clerk PET 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your PET will open.

5. Appear for the training and once done, click on submit.

6. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Office Assistant preliminary examination will be held on December 6, 7, 13 and 14, 2025. The exam duration is for 45 minutes and will comprise of 80 questions for 80 marks. The question paper will be divided in two sections- Reasoning and Numerical Ability.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.