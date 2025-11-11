Edit Profile
    IBPS RRB Exam 2025: PET link activated for Officers Scale I at ibps.in, direct link here

    IBPS RRB Exam 2025 PET link has been activated. The direct link is given below. 

    Updated on: Nov 11, 2025 8:48 AM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has activated IBPS RRB Exam 2025 PET link. The Pre Examination Training link has been activated for Group A- Officers Scale I. Candidates who want to appear for PET can find the link on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

    IBPS RRB Exam 2025: PET link activated for Officers Scale I, direct link here

    The PET link will be available to candidates from November 10 to November 15, 2025.

    The preliminary exam call letters will be available in November/ December 2025 and the online prelims exam for Officer Scale I will likely be held on November 22 and 23, 2025 and Office Assistant will be held on December 6, 7, 13 and 14, 2025.

    The Officer Scale I preliminary exam will comprise of 80 questions of 80 marks. The time duration of the exam is 45 minutes.

    Direct link to appear for PET

    IBPS RRB Exam 2025: How to appear

    To appear for PET, candidates can follow the steps given below.

    1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

    2. Click on IBPS RRB Exam 2025 PET link available on the home page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    4. Click on submit and you can appear for PET.

    5. Once done, click on submit and exit.

    This recruitment drive will fill up 13302 vacancies in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.

    News/Education/Competitive Exams/IBPS RRB Exam 2025: PET Link Activated For Officers Scale I At Ibps.in, Direct Link Here
    Exam and College Guide
