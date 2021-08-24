IBPS RRB officer prelims result declared, what's next?

IBPS RRB officer prelims result has been declared. The result is available on the official website of the IBPS at ibps.in. Candidates have to download the IBPS RRB result using their roll number and date of birth.

For the post of Officers Scale I, candidates who qualify in preliminary examination and shortlisted will have to appear for main examination and shortlisted candidates in the main examination will subsequently be called for a common interview to be coordinated by the nodal regional rural banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with appropriate authority, the IBPS has said.

IBPS RRB officer scale 1 main exam would comprise questions from reasoning, computer knowledge, general awareness, English language, Hindi language and quantitative aptitude. The exam would comprise 200 questions and would carry a total of 200 marks. Candidates will get 2 hours to attempt the test.

“Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of Online Main Examination to be considered to be shortlisted for interview. Depending on the number of vacancies available, adequate number of candidates in each category not exceeding three times of the declared vacancies in each state shall be called for interview, subject to availability. Prior to the completion of the interview process, scores obtained in the Online Main Examination will not be shared with the candidates shortlisted for interview,” the IBPS has said.

