IBPS RRB officers scale 1 main and interview results 2021 declared at ibps.in

IBPS RRB Result 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Thursday announced the main and interview results of CRP RRBs IX officers scale I recruitment exam. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their results online at ibps.in.

How to check IBPS CRP Officers Scale- I Result 2021:

Visit the official website at ibps.in

Click on the link on the homepage that reads IBPS CRP Officers Scale- I Result

Login using the registration number and password

The IBPS RRB Officers Scale- I Result will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out

The results will be available for viewing till April 10.