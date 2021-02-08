IND USA
IBPS SO Main admit card 2021
competitive exams

IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2021 declared, here’s how to check

  • Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Monday, February 8, declared the results of CRP RRB IX Officers Scale 1 exam.
Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:26 PM IST

IBPS RRB PO Mains result 2021 released: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Monday, February 8, declared the results of CRP RRB IX Officers Scale 1 or Probationary Officer main examination 2021. IBPS had in January declared the IBPS Officer Scale 1 preliminary exam and main examination was held on February 4.

Candidates who have appeared for the IBPS PO main exam can check their results online at ibps.in. The IBPS PO main result 2021 will be available on the website till February 14, 2021.

How to check IBPS RRB PO main exam 2021 or (CRP RRB IX Officer Scale 1 exam):

1) Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in 2) Click on the link to check the results of CRP RRB IX Officer Scale 1 exam 3) You will be directed to a new page to log in 4) Enter registration no/roll no and password/DOB in dd-mm-yy format 5) Login to see your results 6) Save it on your computer and take a printout

Direct link to check IBPS RRB PO Mains result 2021

Note: Visit IBPS’s official website for latest news and updates about IBPS PO exam.

Topics
ibps exam check ibps.in ibps po recruitment ibps po main
JEE Main 2021(PTI)
competitive exams

JEE main admit card 2021 expected to be released this week

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:20 PM IST
  • Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2021 will be able to download their hall tickets online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
IGNOU December TEE revised admit card 2020.(File photo)
competitive exams

IGNOU December TEE revised admit card 2020 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:24 AM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their hall tickets online at ignou.ac.in.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to set up 'Abhyudaya' coaching centres for aspiring candidates preparing to qualify the NEET, JEE (Mains and Advanced), CDS, NDA, UPSC and all other competitive exams.(ANI File)
competitive exams

UP govt to open free coaching centres for competitive exams from Feb 16

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 08:42 AM IST
The free coaching facility will provide great support to the poor and deprived students whose guidance will be taken care of by the state government, an official spokesman said.
UPSC Civil Services main exam admit card 2020 out
competitive exams

UPSC CAPF final results 2019 declared, check merit list here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:22 AM IST
  • Candidates who have appeared for the UPSC CAPF recruitment exam can check their results online at upsc.gov.in.
IIT Bombay in Powai, Mumbai. (HT Archive)
competitive exams

Nationwide chakka jam tomorrow: IIT Bombay gives GATE candidates travel passes

By Priyanka Sahoo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:19 PM IST
Farmers protesting against the new farm laws around New Delhi and the national capital region have called for a nationwide chakka jam or road blockade on Saturday
IISC KVPY answer key 2020.(HT file)
competitive exams

IISC KVPY answer key 2020 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:20 PM IST
  • Candidates who have appeared in the IISC KVPY examination 2020 can check the answers keys online at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in.
NTA ARPIT 2021.(Screengrab )
competitive exams

NTA ARPIT 2021 registration begins, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:23 AM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the NTA ARPIT 2021 online at arpit.nta.nic.in on or before March 3, 2021.
The test pattern in banking exams is such that the total time allotted to attempt a paper is a lot less compared to the number and difficulty level of the questions.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
competitive exams

Number of question papers in SSC exam reduced from 11 to six: Telangana govt

PTI, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 03:50 PM IST
Number of question papers in SSC exam reduced from 11 to six
NCHM JEE 2021.(Screengrab )
competitive exams

NCHM JEE 2021 registration begins, here's direct link to apply

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:57 AM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the NCHM JEE 2021 examination online at nchmjee.nta.nic.in on or before May 10, 2021, until 11:50 pm.
IBPS annual calendar 2021.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
competitive exams

IBPS annual calendar 2021 released at ibps.in, check here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:37 PM IST
  • Candidates can check the IBPS annual calendar 2021-22 online at ibps.in.
GPAT 2021.(Screengrab )
competitive exams

GPAT 2021: Application correction window opens at gpat.nta.nic.in

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:22 AM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the GPAT 2021 can make corrections in their forms online at gpat.nta.nic.in.
IGNOU
competitive exams

IGNOU December TEE 2020: Last date to submit exam form with late fee extended

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:35 AM IST
  • Students can now submit the IGNOU Term End Examination form online at ignou.ac.in.
NTA UGC NET December 2020.(Screengrab)
competitive exams

NTA UGC NET December 2020 online registration begins, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:04 AM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UGC NET 2020 examination online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. on or before March 2, 2021.
Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ was conferred with the "Sahitya Gaurav Samman"(HT Photo)
competitive exams

UGC NET examination 2021 to be held from May 2: Pokhriyal

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:05 PM IST
  • Candidates who wish to appear for the UGC NET examination 2021 can check the information bulletin which will be available on the agency's official website from Tuesday, February 2, 2021, onwards.
Around 9 lakh candidates have registered for the JEE Mains 2020 examinations, which will be conducted till September 6, 2020.(ANI file)
competitive exams

UP B.Ed JEE 2021 registration to begin on Feb 18, check details here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:59 AM IST
  • Once the application process begins, Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the Uttar Pradesh, Joint Entrance Examination for Bachelor’s in Education online at lkouniv.ac.in on or before March 15, 2021.
