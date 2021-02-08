IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2021 declared, here’s how to check
- Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Monday, February 8, declared the results of CRP RRB IX Officers Scale 1 exam.
IBPS RRB PO Mains result 2021 released: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Monday, February 8, declared the results of CRP RRB IX Officers Scale 1 or Probationary Officer main examination 2021. IBPS had in January declared the IBPS Officer Scale 1 preliminary exam and main examination was held on February 4.
Candidates who have appeared for the IBPS PO main exam can check their results online at ibps.in. The IBPS PO main result 2021 will be available on the website till February 14, 2021.
How to check IBPS RRB PO main exam 2021 or (CRP RRB IX Officer Scale 1 exam):
1) Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in 2) Click on the link to check the results of CRP RRB IX Officer Scale 1 exam 3) You will be directed to a new page to log in 4) Enter registration no/roll no and password/DOB in dd-mm-yy format 5) Login to see your results 6) Save it on your computer and take a printout
Direct link to check IBPS RRB PO Mains result 2021
Note: Visit IBPS’s official website for latest news and updates about IBPS PO exam.
