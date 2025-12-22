IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2025 released at ibps.in, download link here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2025. Candidates who will appear for Officer Scale I main examination can check and download the hall ticket through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

The admit card will be available to candidates on the official website from December 21 to December 28, 2025.

The main exam will be held on December 28, 2025. The exam will comprise of 200 questions of 200 marks. The time duration is for 120 minutes. The question paper will comprise of 5 sections carrying 40 questions each- reasoning, computer knowledge, general awareness, english language, hindi language and quantitative aptitude.

The candidate shall be required to qualify in each test as per cut off marks determined in each test.

Direct link to download IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2025 IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2025: How to download To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

2. Click on IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.

5. Check the hall ticket and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.