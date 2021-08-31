IBPS RRB Result 2021: PO & Clerk provisional allotment list released on ibps.in

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the provisional allotment list for IBPS RRB Result 2021. The provisional allotment list has been released for PO and Clerk posts on the official site of IBPS on ibps.in. The result has been released on August 31 and will be available on the official website till September 30, 2021.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check list for IBPS RRB Officer

Direct link to check list for IBPS RRB Office Assistant

IBPS RRB Result 2021: How to check provisional allotment list

• Visit the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.

• Click on PO & Clerk provisional allotment list link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The provisional allotment has been done based on merit-cum-preference, keeping in view in spirit of government. Guidelines on reservation policy, various guidelines issued by government of India/ Others from time to time, administrative exigency, etc.

Incase two or more candidates having obtained the same score, merit order is decided as per date of birth, as per the prevailing practice.