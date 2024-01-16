close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / IBPS SO Preliminary result 2024 released at ibps.in, direct link to check scores

IBPS SO Preliminary result 2024 released at ibps.in, direct link to check scores

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 16, 2024 05:29 PM IST

IBPS SO Preliminary result released, download link below:

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS SO Preliminary result today, January 16. Candidates who have appeared for the IBPS SO Preliminary examination can check the results through the official website at www.ibps.in.

IBPS releases SO Preliminary result; check now at www.ibps.in
IBPS releases SO Preliminary result; check now at www.ibps.in

Direct link to check IBPS SO prelims result 2024

Candidates will be able to download their IBPS SO results till January 24.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

The IBPS SO Preliminary examination will be conducted on December 30, 2023. The preliminary examination comprised Objective Tests for 125 marks. This was of a 2-hour duration consisting of 3 sections.

IBPS SO Prelims result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on the IBPS SO Prelims result 2023 link on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Check the results and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On