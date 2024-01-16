IBPS SO Preliminary result 2024 released at ibps.in, direct link to check scores

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS SO Preliminary result today, January 16. Candidates who have appeared for the IBPS SO Preliminary examination can check the results through the official website at www.ibps.in. IBPS releases SO Preliminary result; check now at www.ibps.in

Candidates will be able to download their IBPS SO results till January 24.

The IBPS SO Preliminary examination will be conducted on December 30, 2023. The preliminary examination comprised Objective Tests for 125 marks. This was of a 2-hour duration consisting of 3 sections.

IBPS SO Prelims result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on the IBPS SO Prelims result 2023 link on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Check the results and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.