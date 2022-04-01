IBPS SO main & interview 2022 (combined) results out, direct link
- The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the main examination and interview result for the post of Specialist Officers.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the main examination and interview result for the post of Specialist Officers. Candidates can check and download their result through the official website of IBPS at www.ibps.in. The result will be available on the official website till April 30.
Direct link to check the result
The official notification reads, “Provisional allotment under CRP-SPL-XI has been done based on the post-wise and category-wise vacancies for 2022-23 for Specialist Officer Cadre as furnished by the Participating Banks (details vide Annexure A) subject to availability. Candidates can view their result status on authorised IBPS website www.ibps.in by entering their Registration Number or Roll Number and Date of Birth or Password”. For more details candidates can read here.
IBPS Specialist Officer result: Know how to check
Visit the official website ibps.in
On the homepage, click on the result link for Specialist Officer
Key in your credentials and log in
Check and download the allotment list
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics