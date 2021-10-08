ICAI CA December Exam 2021: Registration for all courses to reopen on Oct 11

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will reopen the registration process for ICAI CA December Exam 2021. The registration link will be activated on October 11 for all courses. Candidates who want to apply to appear for the examination can apply online through the official site of ICAI on icai.org.

The link will be reopened for Final, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Foundation, Post Qualification Course viz.: Insurance and Risk Management (IR) Technical Examination, International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT-AT) and International Trade Laws and World Trade Organisaton (ITL & WTO), Part I Examination for two days – from October 11 to October 12, 2021.

This decision has been taken considering the prevailing COVID-19 situation and in the interest of welfare & well-being of the students, to mitigate their hardship. As per the official notice, students may note that this is the last opportunity to apply for the December 2021 examination and no such extension in time to come.

The Chartered Accountant December examination schedule was released in August. The examination will begin on December 5 and will end on December 20, 2021. The admit card will be released by the Institute in due course of time.