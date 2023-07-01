The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will close down the registration window for CA Foundation December 2023 exams today, July 1. Candidates who have not applied yet can fill out the CA Foundation 2023 application form on the official website at icai.org. ICAI CA Foundation 2023: Registration process for December exam ends today

“Candidates eligible for December, 2023 CA Foundation Examination under the Existing Scheme of Education and Training, are advised to register in the Foundation Course on or before 1st July, 2023” reads the official website.

ICA I CA Foundation December 2023 exam: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at icai.org.

Register yourself

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.