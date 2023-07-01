Home / Education / Competitive Exams / ICAI CA Foundation 2023: Registration process for December exam ends today

ICAI CA Foundation 2023: Registration process for December exam ends today

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 01, 2023 01:19 PM IST

ICAI registration process for CA Foundation December 2023 exams ends today, July 1.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will close down the registration window for CA Foundation December 2023 exams today, July 1. Candidates who have not applied yet can fill out the CA Foundation 2023 application form on the official website at icai.org.

ICAI CA Foundation 2023: Registration process for December exam ends today
ICAI CA Foundation 2023: Registration process for December exam ends today

“Candidates eligible for December, 2023 CA Foundation Examination under the Existing Scheme of Education and Training, are advised to register in the Foundation Course on or before 1st July, 2023” reads the official website.

ICA I CA Foundation December 2023 exam: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at icai.org.

Register yourself

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out