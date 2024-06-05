 ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2024 for June exam released at eservices.icai.org, download link here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2024 for June exam released at eservices.icai.org, download link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 05, 2024 02:55 PM IST

ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2024 for June exam has been released. The download link is given here.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2024 for June examination. Those candidates who will appear for the foundation examination can download the admit card through the official website of ICAI at eservices.icai.org.

ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2024 for June exam out, download link here

The Foundation course examination will be conducted on June 20, 22, 24 and 26, 2024. All those candidates who want to appear for the examination can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

Direct link to download ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2024

ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2024: How to download

  • Visit the official website of ICAI at eservices.icai.org.
  • Click on ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

ICAI CA foundation examination will have four papers- Paper 1, 2, 3 and 4. Paper 1 and 2 will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm and Paper 3 and 4 will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm. *In Paper 3 and 4 of Foundation Examination and all papers of Post Qualification Course Examination there will not be any advance reading time, whereas in all other papers / exams mentioned above, an advance reading time of 15 minutes will be given from 1.45 PM (IST) to 2 PM (IST). For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICAI.

