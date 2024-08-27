ICAI CA Foundation admit card for September 2024 exam released, direct link here

ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2024: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released admit cards for the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation examination scheduled for September 2024. Those who have applied for the examination can download their hall tickets from icai.org. The direct link and other details are given below. ICAI CA Foundation September admit card released

To download the ICAI CA Foundation admit card, candidates need to log in to the examination website with the registration number and password (date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format).

How to download ICAI CA Foundation admit card

Go to icai.org. Find and open the CA Foundation September admit card download link. Provide your login details – registration number and date of birth. Submit the details and download the admit card.

The CA Foundation September examination will be held from September 13 to 20. Here is the detailed schedule-

September 13, Friday – Accounting – from 2 pm to 5 pm.

September 15, Sunday – Business Law – from 2 pm to 5 pm

September 18, Wednesday – Quantitative Aptitude (Business Mathematics, Logical Reasoning and Statistics) – from 2 pm to 4 pm

September 20, Friday – Business Economics – from 2 pm to 4 pm.

For further details, candidates can check the official website of the institute.