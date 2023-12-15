ICAI CA Foundation December Admit Card 2023 out at eservices.icai.org, download link here
ICAI CA Foundation December Admit Card 2023 has been released. The download link is given here.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released ICAI CA Foundation December Admit Card 2023. The admit card has been released for foundation examination which will be conducted in December 2023. Candidates can download the admit card through the official website of ICAI at eservices.icai.org.
The CA foundation examination will now be conducted on December 31, January 2, 4 and 6, 2023 instead of December 24, 26, 28 and 30, 2023. To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.
ICAI CA Foundation December Admit Card 2023: How to check
- Visit the official website of ICAI at eservices.icai.org.
- Click on ICAI CA Foundation December Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.
- Enter the login details and click on submit.
- Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the admit card and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Foundation Examination are of 2 hours duration. Paper 1 and 2 will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm and Paper 3 and 4 will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICAI.