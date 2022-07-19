ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2022: Registration date extended for December exam

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has extended the registration date for ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2022 till August 14, 2022. Candidates who want to register online for the examination that will be conducted in December 2022 can apply online through the official site of ICAI on icai.org.

The last date to register has been extended in order to remove hardship caused to the students due to delay in declaration of Class 12th result. Candidates may provisionally register in the foundation course on or before August 14, 2022 and appear in December 2022 foundation examination.

As per the official notice, such students are required to send their Class 12 examination marksheets to Additional Secretary, Examination Department (ICAI) latest by September 10, 2022.

The examination dates for Foundation course have not been released yet. The Institute has released the exam dates for Intermediate and Final course exam dates. The Intermediate course examination for Group 1 will be conducted on November 2, 4, 6 and 9, 2022 and Group 2 will be conducted on November 11, 13, 15 and 17, 2022. The final course examination for Group 1 will be conducted on November 1, 3, 5 and 7, 2022 and Group 2 will be conducted on November 10, 12, 14 and 16, 2022.