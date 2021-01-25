ICAI CA January 2021: Notice for Bihar exam centre change released

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Monday released an official notification related to a change in the examination centre in Bihar for the upcoming ICAI CA January 2021 examination.

"It is hereby informed that due to unavoidable circumstances, examination centre at Madhubani (Bihar) w.e.f. 27th January 2021 onwards, as per details given below has been changed," reads the official notice.

According to the notification, candidates appearing for the ICAI CA January 2021 examinations at Central Public School, Jaldhari Chowk, Madhubani, Bihar, will now have to appear for the examinations at Central Public School at Gandhi Chowk, Madhubani.



