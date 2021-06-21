ICAI CA July 2021 exam admit card released, here’s how to download

ICAI CA July 2021 Exam admit card : The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit card for July 2021 Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final and Final-New CA examinations on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the ICAI CA July 2021 examinations can download their admit card online at icaiexam.icai.org

“No physical admit cards will be sent to any candidate. Candidates are required to download and print their admit cards from the website,” reads the official notification.

For downloading/printing of the admit cards, candidates will have to login to their Single-Sign on account at icaiexam.icai.org:

Steps to download ICAI CA July exam admit card 2021:

Visit the official website at icaiexam.icai.org

Login using your Login ID(Registration Number) and password

Click on link in front of Admit Card

The ICAI CA July admit card 2021 will appear on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out too.