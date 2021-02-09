IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / ICAI launches international curriculum for accountancy aspirants abroad
According to officials at ICAI, the international curriculum is in line with the stated intent, being designed in such a manner to attract students from across developing nations in the initial stages of economic development, who in turn will contribute to the economic growth of their countries.(HT file)
According to officials at ICAI, the international curriculum is in line with the stated intent, being designed in such a manner to attract students from across developing nations in the initial stages of economic development, who in turn will contribute to the economic growth of their countries.(HT file)
competitive exams

ICAI launches international curriculum for accountancy aspirants abroad

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), which conducts the CA exams in the country, has launched an international curriculum for accountancy aspirants abroad.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:33 PM IST

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), which conducts the CA exams in the country, has launched an international curriculum for accountancy aspirants abroad.

"The International Affair Policy and International Curriculum launched by ICAI is a step in the right direction to enhance ICAI's global presence and recognition. The International Affair Policy of ICAI aims to develop Indian CAs as a truly global brand at international level. It envisions positioning ICAI as a highly valued accountancy body globally and enhancing global visibility, increasing global mobility and contributing to the development of Indian economy as a whole," said V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs.

"I am confident that it will prove to be another historic milestone in the journey of accountancy profession, not only in India but also in other foreign countries," he added.

According to officials at ICAI, the international curriculum is in line with the stated intent, being designed in such a manner to attract students from across developing nations in the initial stages of economic development, who in turn will contribute to the economic growth of their countries.

"Through its International Curriculum, ICAI seeks to achieve the government’s objective of internationalisation of higher education as enshrined in the National Education Policy as also to partner the government's efforts in facilitating and supporting the economic growth of developing nations by imparting professional accountancy education to students of such countries which do not have a national professional accountancy organisation of their own," said Atul Kumar Gupta, President, ICAI.

Ashok Haldia, Convener, Group to formulate Foreign Policy of ICAI opined that, "in the current fintech era where physical boundaries have diminished and finance and technology have merged, the International Affairs Policy document is of paramount importance to position Indian Chartered Accountants as strategic business leaders for global economy".

The existing structure of the CA curriculum with three levels of examination would be retained in the International Curriculum.

Education would continue to be imparted through distance learning by providing study materials and other educational inputs.

In addition, greater emphasis would be laid on e-learning modes, like e-books, e-lectures, e-journal and virtual coaching classes to bridge the distance learning gap.

Information Technology Training (ITT) and Management and Communication Skills (MCS) would also be imparted online. The three year concurrent practical and industrial training would be mandatory in the international curriculum as well.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
icai ca exams icai ca talk on curriculum chartered accountant institute
app
Close
According to officials at ICAI, the international curriculum is in line with the stated intent, being designed in such a manner to attract students from across developing nations in the initial stages of economic development, who in turn will contribute to the economic growth of their countries.(HT file)
According to officials at ICAI, the international curriculum is in line with the stated intent, being designed in such a manner to attract students from across developing nations in the initial stages of economic development, who in turn will contribute to the economic growth of their countries.(HT file)
competitive exams

ICAI launches international curriculum for accountancy aspirants abroad

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:33 PM IST
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), which conducts the CA exams in the country, has launched an international curriculum for accountancy aspirants abroad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE main admit card 2021.(PTI file)
JEE main admit card 2021.(PTI file)
competitive exams

JEE main admit card 2021 for February session likely to be released soon

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:00 PM IST
  • According to the notice, the agency will release the JEE mains admit card in the second week of February 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supreme Court of India.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Supreme Court of India.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
competitive exams

UPSC prelims: Not in favour of granting relaxation in age limit, Centre tells SC

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:15 PM IST
UPSC civil service: Not in favour of granting relaxation in age limit, Centre tells SC
READ FULL STORY
Close
TISSNET MA admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
TISSNET MA admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
competitive exams

TISSNET MA admit card 2021 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:20 PM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can download their admit card online at admission.tiss.edu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supreme Court of India (File photo)
Supreme Court of India (File photo)
competitive exams

SC reserves orders on the plea by age-barred candidates seeking extra chance

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:59 PM IST
  • A three-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar is hearing the petitions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BPSC 66th prelim re-exam admit card 2021.(PTI file)
BPSC 66th prelim re-exam admit card 2021.(PTI file)
competitive exams

BPSC 66th prelim re-exam admit card 2021 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:11 AM IST
  • Candidates can download the admit card for the BPSC 66th combined competitive preliminary re- exam online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Candidates who appeared in the Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/Review Medical Examination (RME) can check their results by visiting ssc.nic.in.(HT File)
Candidates who appeared in the Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/Review Medical Examination (RME) can check their results by visiting ssc.nic.in.(HT File)
competitive exams

SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPF, ASI in CISF Exam 2018: Medical test result out

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 08:23 PM IST
  • The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday declared the results of the medical examination to recruit Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF Examination 2018.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IBPS SO Main admit card 2021
IBPS SO Main admit card 2021
competitive exams

IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2021 declared, here’s how to check

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:26 PM IST
  • Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Monday, February 8, declared the results of CRP RRB IX Officers Scale 1 exam.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE Main 2021(PTI)
JEE Main 2021(PTI)
competitive exams

JEE main admit card 2021 expected to be released this week

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:20 PM IST
  • Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2021 will be able to download their hall tickets online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IGNOU December TEE revised admit card 2020.(File photo)
IGNOU December TEE revised admit card 2020.(File photo)
competitive exams

IGNOU December TEE revised admit card 2020 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:24 AM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their hall tickets online at ignou.ac.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to set up 'Abhyudaya' coaching centres for aspiring candidates preparing to qualify the NEET, JEE (Mains and Advanced), CDS, NDA, UPSC and all other competitive exams.(ANI File)
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to set up 'Abhyudaya' coaching centres for aspiring candidates preparing to qualify the NEET, JEE (Mains and Advanced), CDS, NDA, UPSC and all other competitive exams.(ANI File)
competitive exams

UP govt to open free coaching centres for competitive exams from Feb 16

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 08:42 AM IST
The free coaching facility will provide great support to the poor and deprived students whose guidance will be taken care of by the state government, an official spokesman said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPSC Civil Services main exam admit card 2020 out
UPSC Civil Services main exam admit card 2020 out
competitive exams

UPSC CAPF final results 2019 declared, check merit list here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:22 AM IST
  • Candidates who have appeared for the UPSC CAPF recruitment exam can check their results online at upsc.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IIT Bombay in Powai, Mumbai. (HT Archive)
IIT Bombay in Powai, Mumbai. (HT Archive)
competitive exams

Nationwide chakka jam tomorrow: IIT Bombay gives GATE candidates travel passes

By Priyanka Sahoo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:19 PM IST
Farmers protesting against the new farm laws around New Delhi and the national capital region have called for a nationwide chakka jam or road blockade on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
IISC KVPY answer key 2020.(HT file)
IISC KVPY answer key 2020.(HT file)
competitive exams

IISC KVPY answer key 2020 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:20 PM IST
  • Candidates who have appeared in the IISC KVPY examination 2020 can check the answers keys online at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NTA ARPIT 2021.(Screengrab )
NTA ARPIT 2021.(Screengrab )
competitive exams

NTA ARPIT 2021 registration begins, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:23 AM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the NTA ARPIT 2021 online at arpit.nta.nic.in on or before March 3, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP