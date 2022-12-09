Home / Education / Competitive Exams / ICAR AIEEA 2022 UG Counselling begins at icarexam.net, register till Dec 15

ICAR AIEEA 2022 UG Counselling begins at icarexam.net, register till Dec 15

Published on Dec 09, 2022 07:02 PM IST

ICAR has announced the ICAR AIEEA UG counselling schedule on December 9.

ICAR AIEEA 2022 UG Counselling begins at icarexam.net, register till Dec 15
ICAR AIEEA 2022 UG Counselling begins at icarexam.net, register till Dec 15(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has announced the ICAR AIEEA UG counselling schedule. The ICAR AIEEA counselling registration will begin from December 9 and the last date of the registration is till December 15.

ICAR All India Entrance Examination for Admission (ICAR AIEEA) counselling will be held in four rounds including one mop-up round. The Display of Seat matrix and Choice filling process has been started and the choice filling process will end on December 16.

The first round of seat allotment, online document uploading by candidates, online responses to university queries, document revisions (if necessary), payment of the seat acceptance fee, and generation of the provisional admission letter will all begin on December 19. Candidates can upload documents for the first round till December 21.

The documentation of applicants for admission through the first seat allocation of the ICAR AIEEA 2022 will be verified by university officials till December 23. The seat acceptance fee must be paid by December 26 till 5 pm. The universities have till December 27 to reconcile their fees and submit their online reports for admission through the ICAR AIEEA UG seat allocation 2022.

Candidates can check the detailed CAR AIEEA UG counselling schedule here.

