ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE PhD exam 2023: NTA releases city intimation slip at icar.nta.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 02, 2023 04:09 PM IST

Candidates can download the city intimation slip for AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (PhD) exams from the official website at icar.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the city intimation slip for the All India Entrance Examination For Admission [AIEEA]-PG & All India Competitive Examinations (AICE)- JRF/SRF(Ph.D)-2023. Candidates can download the city intimation slip from the official website at icar.nta.nic.in.

ICAR Entrance Examinations [AIEEA (PG) & AICE-JRF/SRF(Ph.D)]-2023 will be conducted on July 9. The AIEEA (PG) exam will be conducted from 10 am to 12 pm and for AICE-JRF/SRF (PhD) exam will be conducted from 2:30 Ppm to 4:30 pm.

Direct link to download city intimation slip 

ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE PhD exam 2023: Know how to download city intimation slip

Visit the official website at icar.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the city intimation slip link

Key in your login details

Your city intimation slip will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.

If a candidate has issues downloading or checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for the Entrance Examination, he or she can call or email the NTA Helpdesk at 011-40759000/011-69227700.

Notification here

