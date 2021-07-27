ICAR AIEEA UG, PG entrance 2021: Application underway, exam schedule out

ICAR AIEEA examination 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the schedule for the All India Entrance Examination for Admission in AIEEA (UG), AIEEA (PG), and AICE-JRF/SRF(Ph.D). The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the ICAR Entrance Examinations for the admission to the Undergraduate, Post Graduate and Doctoral Programmes of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (lCAR) for the academic session 2021-2022.

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at https://icar.nta.ac.in/

The last date for the submission of the online application for the ICAR entrance examination 2021 is August 20.

The AIEEA (UG) entrance test will be held on September 7, 8, and 13, 2021. The PG entrance exam is set on September 17, 2021. The AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) exam will also be held on September 17, 2021. The online entrance examination will be conducted through a Computer Based Test. The ICAR AIEEA-2017 was held in 178 cities across India (UG ) ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF-(Ph.D) in 89 cities across India.

ICAR AIEEA examination 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website at http://icar.nta.ac.in/

On the homepage, click on the entrance examination you want to apply

Con the New Registration tab

Fill the application form with personal details

Fill the educational qualification

Upload scanned copy of Photograph and signature

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference