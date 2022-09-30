ICMAI CMA exam schedule out for foundation, inter and final Dec 2022 term exams

ICMAI CMA exam schedule: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the schedule for the December session exam for Foundation, Inter and Final Courses in online mode. Interested candidates can now check the ICMAI CMA exam schedule for the December session from the official website icmai.in.

According to the schedule, the CMA Foundation exam for the December session is scheduled to be conducted on January 13, 2023.

The Inter and final exams will be held from January 5 to 12, 2023.

The mode of examination will be offline-centre based for Final and Inter exams.

According to the notification, the probable date of publication of the result is March 17, 2023.

The ICMAI CMA Foundation exam will be held in remote proctored mode.

The exam timings for intermediate exams are 10 am to 1 pm. The timing of the final examination is 2 pm to 5 pm.

The application form for the CMA December session has also been released. The exam application form along with payment of fees can be submitted till November 5, 2022.

Check the foundation exam schedule. Click here. for inter and final schedule