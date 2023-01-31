Home / Education / Competitive Exams / ICMAI CMA June 2023: Registration date extended till Feb 10, apply at icmai.in

ICMAI CMA June 2023: Registration date extended till Feb 10, apply at icmai.in

competitive exams
Published on Jan 31, 2023 08:17 PM IST

ICMAI CMA June 2023 registration date extended till February 10, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of ICMAI at icmai.in.

ICMAI CMA June 2023: Registration date extended till Feb 10, apply at icmai.in
ICMAI CMA June 2023: Registration date extended till Feb 10, apply at icmai.in
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Institute of Cost Accountants of India has extended the registration date for ICMAI CMA June 2023. The registration date for Foundation, Intermediate and Final courses have been extended till February 10, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of ICMAI at icmai.in.

As per the official notice released by the Institute, “In pursuance to Regulation 20B of Cost and Works Accountants Regulation, 1959, the last date for admission/ registration/ enrolment to Foundation, Intermediate and Final course stands extended up to 10th February, 2023 (Friday) for June 2023 term of examination.”

Direct link to register for ICMAI CMA June 2023

ICMAI CMA June 2023: How to register

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of ICMAI at icmai.in.
  • Click on admission tab available at the top of the screen.
  • A new page will open where candidates can click on the course name.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of ICMAI.

Official Notice Here 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education
education
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out