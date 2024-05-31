ICMAI CMA June Admit Card 2024 released for Final, Inter and Foundation courses at icmai.in, download link here

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India has released the ICMAI CMA June Admit Card 2024. The admit card has been released for Final, Inter and Foundation courses. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official website of ICMAI at icmai.in. ICMAI CMA June Admit Card 2024 out for all courses, download link here

According to the official notification, the Intermediate and Final examination in June 2024 will be conducted from June 11 to June 18, 2024. The final examination will be conducted in first shift from 10 am to 1 pm and intermediate examination will be conducted in second shift- from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The Foundation examination in June 2024 will be conducted on June 16, 2024. The exam will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 4 pm.

ICMAI June Admit Card 2024: How to download

All the candidates who will download the admit card can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of ICMAI at icmai.in.

Click on ICMAI June Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration number.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Your admit card can be downloaded now.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICMAI.