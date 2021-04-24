ICMAI CMA June Exam 2021: Training for Inter and Final exams exempted

Institute of Cost Accountants of India has exempted the training program for ICMAI CMA June Exam 2021. All types of training for Intermediate and Final examinations have been exempted due to the pandemic situations arising out of the spread of COVID19. The official notice can be checked on the official site of ICMAI on icmai.in.

As per the official notice, all types of training to be completed before appearing CMA Intermediate/ Final examinations as applicable are hereby exempted only for the June 2021 Term of Examinations due to the pandemic situation arising out of the spread of COVID19.

Meanwhile, the Institute has postponed ICMAI CMA June Exam 2021. The examination will now be conducted in July instead of June 2021. The foundation course examination will be conducted on July 23, 2021. The intermediate and final course examination will begin on July 26 and will end on August 2, 2021.

The registration process for the July examination will be till May 20, 2021. Candidates who want to appear for the foundation course examination will have to pay ₹1200/- as examination fees, ₹1400/- as final exam fees, and ₹1200/- as intermediate examination fees. The application forms for the intermediate and final examination will have to be filled online only and fees should be paid online.