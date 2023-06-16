ICSI CS December 2023: Exam schedule released at icsi.edu, check time table here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the exam schedule for the company secretary (CS) examination December 2023. Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the schedule at the official website at icsi.edu. ICSI CS December 2023: Exam schedule released at icsi.edu

The CS December 2023 test is scheduled to be conducted from December 21 to December 30 from 2 PM to 5 PM for 3 hours.

"The Institute reserves 31st December, 2023, 01st, 02nd and 03rd January, 2024 to meet any exigency", reads the official notification.

ICSI CS December 2023 schedule: Know how to check

Visit the official website at icsi.edu

On the homepage, click on the "Time Table for CS Examinations, December, 2023"

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the exam schedule

Take a printout for future reference