Home / Education / Competitive Exams / ICSI CS December 2023: Exam schedule released at icsi.edu, check time table here

ICSI CS December 2023: Exam schedule released at icsi.edu, check time table here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 16, 2023 01:29 PM IST

ICSI CS December 202 3 examination schedule released at icsi.edu.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the exam schedule for the company secretary (CS) examination December 2023. Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the schedule at the official website at icsi.edu.

ICSI CS December 2023: Exam schedule released at icsi.edu
ICSI CS December 2023: Exam schedule released at icsi.edu

The CS December 2023 test is scheduled to be conducted from December 21 to December 30 from 2 PM to 5 PM for 3 hours.

"The Institute reserves 31st December, 2023, 01st, 02nd and 03rd January, 2024 to meet any exigency", reads the official notification.

ICSI CS December 2023 exam schedule

ICSI CS December 2023 schedule: Know how to check

Visit the official website at icsi.edu

On the homepage, click on the "Time Table for CS Examinations, December, 2023"

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the exam schedule

Take a printout for future reference

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
icsi icsi cs
icsi icsi cs
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out