ICSI CS June 2023 Time Table: Executive, Professional courses date sheet out

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released ICSI CS June 2023 Time Table. The date sheet has been released for Executive and Professional programmes. Candidates can check the official notice at the official site of ICSI at icsi.edu.

The executive and professional programme exam will begin on June 1 and will end on June 10, 2023. The exam timing is 9 am to 12 noon. Candidates who want to download the time table can check the steps given below.

ICSI CS June 2023 Time Table: How to download

Visit the official site of ICSI at icsi.edu.

Click on ICSI CS June 2023 Time Table link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the date sheet.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Institute reserved June 11, 12, 13 and 14, 2023 to meet any exigency.

Meanwhile, ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2022 for January examination has been released. The written examination will be conducted on January 7, 2023. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of ICSI at icsi.edu.

Direct link to download ICSI CS Exam time table