ICSI CS June Result 2021 Date released for all courses, check notice here

Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released ICSI CS Result 2021 Date. The professional, executive (old and new syllabus) and foundation programme result will be announced together on October 13, 2021. The result for all three courses will be available to candidates on the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.

As per the official notice released by the Institute, the professional course result will be announced at 11 am, executive course will release at 2 pm and foundation course at 4 pm on the same date. The result along with individual candidate’s subject wise break up of marks will also be available on the Institute’s website.

The formal e-result cum marks statement of executive programme and foundation programme exam will be uploaded on the website immediately while for professional programme, the result-cum-marks statement will be despatched to the candidates at their registered address soon after declaration of the result.

However, as per official notice, the next exam for executive programme and professional programme will be conducted from December 21 to December 30, 2021. The online exam enrollment form together with requisite examination fee shall be submitted from October 14, 2021 onwards.