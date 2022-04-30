ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2022 released, download link here

Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2022. Candidates who will appear for Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test can download the admit card through the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu. The examination will be conducted on May 7, 2022 across various exam centres in the country.

Candidates can download the admit card by entering the registration number and date of birth. The Institute has advised the candidates to use Google Chrome or Internet Explorer 8.0 & above for viewing and printing of the Admit Card. Follow these steps to download the admit card.

<strong>Direct link to download ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2022&nbsp;</strong>

ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.

Click on ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2022 notice available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to click on the link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The batch timings, user ID and password for ICSI CSEET May 2022 examination to be conducted in May shall be communicated by E-Mail / SMS to the candidates separately. Candidates are requested to appear in the test using credentials which will be sent at your Email Id’s or through SMS.

