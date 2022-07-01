ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2022 released for July 9 exam, download link here

Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2022. The admit card for Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test is available on the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu. The examination will be conducted on July 9, 2022 through remote proctored mode.

CSEET shall be conducted through REMOTE Proctored mode instead of conducting the same from Test Centers. Candidates are allowed to appear for the test through their own laptop/ desktop from home/ such other convenient place. Candidates shall not be allowed to appear through smart phone (mobile)/ tablet etc. To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.

Click on ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed.

Download the admit card and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The question paper will have 140 questions and the maximum marks is 200. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of ICSI.

