ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2026 for January exam released at icsi.edu, download link here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2026 for January exam. Candidates who want to appear for Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test can download the hall ticket through the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

The CSEET will be held on January 10, 2026. Candidates can download the hall ticket by entering CSEET Unique Id and Date of Birth.

Direct link to download ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2026 ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2026: How to download hall ticket To download the admit card candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

2. Click on latest news link available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates will get the link.

4. Click on the link and enter the login details.

5. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

6. Check the admit card and download it.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICSI.