ICSI CSEET Exam 2021 tomorrow, important instructions for candidates
ICSI CSEET Exam 2021 to be conducted tomorrow. Check the important instructions issued by the Institute for appearing candidates below.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 07, 2021 08:03 AM IST

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will conduct ICSI CSEET Exam 2021 on May 8, 2021. The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test will be conducted in remote proctored mode due to the surge in COVID19 cases across the country. Candidates will have to appear for the examination through their laptop or desktop from home or any such convenient place.

The Institute has issued a notice having important instructions for candidates who will appear for the examination tomorrow. Candidates can check the points given below.

Important instructions for candidates

1. Candidates will get the batch timings, User Id and password for the CSEET exam through e-mail or SMS separately. It is directed that candidates login 15 minutes prior to the test start time.

2. The appear for the test, candidates will require the credentials sent to their email ID or through SMS. The Institute has asked the candidates to login using those credentials.

3. Candidates must download the admit card along with the instructions that is available on the official site of the Institute. It is advised that all appearing candidates read the instructions carefully, before appearing in the test.

4. All candidates are advised to download the mandatory Safe Exam Browser (SEB) in advance in their laptop/desktop from which they will appearing in CSEET.

5. The Safe Exam Browser, SEB link is given in the official notice for candidates to download.

Meanwhile, the Institute has decided to conduct online classes for CSEET July 2021. The eighth batch of online classes for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test for the July 2021 exam will begin on May 19 and will end on June 25, 2021.

