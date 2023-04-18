Home / Education / Competitive Exams / ICSI CSEET July 2023 registration begins at icsi.edu, apply at smash.icsi.edu

ICSI CSEET July 2023 registration begins at icsi.edu, apply at smash.icsi.edu

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 18, 2023 01:41 PM IST

ICSI CSEET July 2023 registration have started today, April 18, 2023. Candidates can apply through the direct link given below.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India have started the ICSI CSEET July 2023 registration process on April 18, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test for July session can do it through the official site of ICSI at icsi.edu.

The last date to register for the examination is till June 15, 2023. The ICSI CSEET July exam will be conducted on July 8, 2023.

Candidates who have passed or is appearing in the Senior Secondary (10+2) examination or equivalent can apply for the exam. Follow the steps given below to apply.

Direct link to apply for ICSI CSEET July 2023

ICSI CSEET July 2023: How to apply

  • Visit the official site of ICSI at icsi.edu.
  • Click on ICSI CSEET July 2023 registration link available under Latest Updates section.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter or click on the details.
  • Once done, click on submit and your application has been submitted.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidates who can take direct admission in CS executive program are foundation passed of ICSI/ Final passed of ICAI/ Final passed of ICMAI/ Graduates / Post Graduates. For more related details candidates can check the official site of ICSI.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Sign out