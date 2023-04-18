The Institute of Company Secretaries of India have started the ICSI CSEET July 2023 registration process on April 18, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test for July session can do it through the official site of ICSI at icsi.edu. ICSI CSEET July 2023 registration begins at icsi.edu, apply at smash.icsi.edu

The last date to register for the examination is till June 15, 2023. The ICSI CSEET July exam will be conducted on July 8, 2023.

Candidates who have passed or is appearing in the Senior Secondary (10+2) examination or equivalent can apply for the exam. Follow the steps given below to apply.

ICSI CSEET July 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of ICSI at icsi.edu.

Click on ICSI CSEET July 2023 registration link available under Latest Updates section.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter or click on the details.

Once done, click on submit and your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidates who can take direct admission in CS executive program are foundation passed of ICSI/ Final passed of ICAI/ Final passed of ICMAI/ Graduates / Post Graduates. For more related details candidates can check the official site of ICSI.