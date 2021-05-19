ICSI CSEET July Exam 2021 date announced, check official notice here

Institute of Company Secretaries of India has announced ICSI CSEET July Exam 2021 date. The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test will be conducted on July 10, 2021. The official notice is available for candidates on the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu. The last date to register for the examination is till June 15, 2021.

Candidates who have passed or have appeared in Senior Secondary examination(10+2) or in any of the equivalent qualifying examinations. Candidates have to clear ICSI CSEET 2021 in order to become eligible for registration of the CS Executive 2021 programme. To apply for the examination, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Official Notice Here

ICSI CSEET July Exam 2021: How to register

• Visit the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.

• Click on online services link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to click on proceed to CSEET registration link.

• Fill in the required details and click on payment of application fees.

• Make the payment of fees and click on submit.

• Your application has been submitted.

• Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, the online classes for CSEET July 2021 have started. The classes started on May 19 and will end on June 25, 2021. The classes will be conducted in two sessions- the first session from 7 am to 9 am and the second session from 5 pm to 7 pm.





