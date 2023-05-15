ICSI CSEET May 2023: Results releasing on May 16 at www.icsi.edu
Result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) May 2023 session will be declared on May 16 at 4 pm.
Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI will announce the result of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET), for May 2023 session tomorrow, May 16, 2023, at 4 PM. Candidates can check the results on the official website at www.icsi.edu. The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) exam was held on May 6th and 8th.
“The Result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 06th & 08th May, 2023 would be declared on Tuesday, the 16th May, 2023 at 4.00 P.M. The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu”, reads the official notification.
Executive Entrance Test, May 2023, Official e-Result-cum-Marks Statement will be made available for download by candidates for their personal use, reference, and records on the Institute's website, www.icsi.edu. The Candidates will not receive a hard copy of the result-cum-marks statement.