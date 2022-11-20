Home / Education / Competitive Exams / ICSI CSEET Result 2022 date announced, releasing on November 21 at icsi.edu

ICSI CSEET Result 2022 date announced, releasing on November 21 at icsi.edu

competitive exams
Published on Nov 20, 2022 05:04 PM IST

ICSI CSEET Result 2022 date have been announced. Candidates can check the result on November 21, 2022 at 4 pm.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Institute of Company Secretaries of India has announced ICSI CSEET Result 2022 date. The result for Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test will be announced tomorrow, November 21, 2022 at 4 pm. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of ICSI at icsi.edu.

The Result of CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 12th & 14th November, 2022 would be declared on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 4 pm. The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website.

As per the official notice, the formal e-result-cum-marks statement of CS Executive Entrance Test, November, 2022 Session will be uploaded on the website of Institute soon after declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the Candidates.

ICSI CSEET Result 2022: How to check

To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of ICSI at icsi.edu.
  • Click on ICSI CSEET Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Official Notice Here 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
icsi exam result.
