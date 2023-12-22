IDBI Bank Admit Card 2024 for JAM, ESO posts out at idbibank.in, download link here

IDBI Bank has released IDBI Bank Admit Card 2024 for Junior Assistant Manager (JAM), Grade 'O' - 2024-25 & Executive -Sales and Operations (ESO) posts. Candidates who will appear for the written online examination can download the admit card or call letter through the official website of IDBI at idbibank.in. IDBI Bank Admit Card 2024 for JAM, ESO posts out, download link here

The call letter for online examination is available from December 21 to December 31, 2023. To download the admit card candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to download IDBI Bank Admit Card 2024

IDBI Bank Admit Card 2024: How to download

Visit the official website of IDBI at idbibank.in.

Click on IDBI Bank Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Executive – Sales and Operations (ESO) (on Contract) will be conducted on December 20 and Junior Assistant Manager (JAM), Grade ‘O’ examination will be conducted on December 31, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up 800 Junior Assistant Manager posts and 1300 Executives - Sales and Operations (ESO) post. The registration process started on November 22 and ended on December 6, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IDBI Bank.