IGNOU December TEE 2021: Assignment submission date extended till Nov 30

Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the IGNOU December TEE 2021 assignment submission date. The date has been extended till November 30, 2021. Candidates who have want to appear for Term End Examination for December 2021 can check the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

As per the official notice, with the approval of the competent authority, the last date for submission of assignment (both in hard copy and soft copy) for the Term-End Examination, December 2021 has been further extended to November 30, 2021.

The last date for submission of Assignment has been extended for TEE December 2021 till 30th November 2021. pic.twitter.com/eRt5Fw4smw — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) October 28, 2021

Earlier the last date to submit the assignment was till October 31, 2021, which now has been extended.

Meanwhile, the varsity has released IGNOU December TEE 2021 tentative date sheet. The examination will begin on January 20, 2022 and will end on February 22, 2022. The portal for online submission of examination form for the December 2021 term-end exam will be opened in due course. The examination will be conducted in offline mode. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IGNOU.